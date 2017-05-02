So *why* do I use a Mac?

I just read Jason Mark post So *why* do I use a Mac? and I remember how people have been asking me *why* I use a Mac for more than a decade.

Working on an infrastructure, I spend about 12 hours a day switching between a terminal and a text editor. Added to being an open source advocate, contributor and user for more than 20 years, people around me expect me to use some graphic interface less obscure Linux or BSD distro.

These are stereotypes I used to comply to. I spent 10 years running Linux or FreeBSD on my workstation and my laptop, from 1996 to 2006. Back then I was making fun of people having a Mac for running a non-free operating system with almost no application. Until I bought my first MacBook Pro.

I switched to Mac OS for one reason, I stayed for many. My primary reason to leave the Linux / BSD on the Desktop was a text editor. Back in the days, Textmate was the best text editor ever, and the only one to have a correct support of Ruby (on Rails). Most modern editors like SublimeText inherit from Textmate.

I kept using a Mac (and Textmate) despite great editors being available on Linux for another reason. For a decade, I spent countless hours rebuilding my kernel, compiling KDE nightlies on FreeBSD on a P3 800 Sony Vaio, and tuning all my configurations. With Linux on the Desktop, I spent a decade doing things on my computer, not doing things with my computer. I know Linux distributions have improved a lot in 10 years, but I don't feel like turning back. Today, I leave most of the computer stuff to Mac OS and the App Store and build cool things using a computer. Which I believe is what computers are meant for.

